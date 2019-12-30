MIAMI — There will be lots of festivities in and around Miami for those looking for something fun to do to celebrate ringing in the New Year Tuesday, Dec. 31.

The roundup includes:

Buffalo Run Casino Resort

Showplace, 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd., Miami, 918-542-7140

New Years Eve Glow Party Tuesday Dec. 31, 10:30 p.m. Doors open at 10 p.m. This will be a free show with your Player's Club card. Just sign up for a card and you can join the fun for free. General admission is $20 in advance and $25 on New Year’s Eve. Visit https://buffalorun.com to learn more.

Downstream Casino Resort

69300 East Nee Road, Quapaw, 918-919-6000, 1-888-396-7876

Celebrate “NYE Around the World” at Downstream with drawings, floor entertainment, a photo booth, party favors, a New Year’s Eve countdown, and more. For more information, log onto http://downstreamcasino.com

High Winds Casino

61475 East 100 Road, Miami, 918-541-9463

Celebrate with a Roaring 2020’s New Year’s Eve private party at High Winds. Earn 20 points and you are in. Once earned, see the Player’s Club to receive your bracelet. You will also receive one free entry for a midnight drawing for $2,020 cash and complimentary cocktails and light hors d’oeuvres. Events begin at 7 p.m. Live entertainment will be provided by the Smoochie Wallus Jazz Band from 9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. To learn more, visit https://www.highwindscasino.com

Indigo Sky Casino

70220 East Hwy. 60, Wyandotte, 888-992-SKY1

Celebrate New Year’s Eve by “Roaring Into Winnings” Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to midnight. “Mayday By Midnight” will be electrifying the Echo Lounge with a free show starting at 9 p.m. Thirty winners will be called during the promotional time to win up to $1,000 cash. Plus, five finalists will have a chance at $20,000. For more, visit http://indigoskycasino.com/

Lucky Turtle Casino

64499 US-60, Wyandotte, 918-678-6450

Lucky’s 2020 Shellebration starts at noon New Year’s Eve. There will be Hot Seat drawings every 20 minutes from noon to 3 p.m. for $50 free play. Then, from 7 to 11:20 p.m., play for your chance at $120 cash. At 11:40 p.m., one lucky player will take home $2,020 cash. To learn more, log onto http://www.luckyturtlecasino.com/

Outpost Casino

69701 E. 100 Rd., Wyandotte, 918-666-6770

Celebrate with “Great Winnings NYE” Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to midnight. Thirty winners will be drawn throughout the promotional time for $5,000 cash. Start earning entries today. Go to https://www.theoutpostcasino.com/ for more information.

Prairie Moon Casino and Prairie Sun Casino

Prairie Moon Casino, 202 S. Eight Tribe Trail, Miami, 918-541-1455; Prairie Sun Casino, 3411 P Street NW, Miami, 918-541-2150

On New Year’s Eve, for every 50 points earned through the month of Dec., players will receive entry into the hopper for the Cash Bash. Also, $500 will be given away at both casinos on Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. and $2,500 cash at 7 p.m. The Burger of the Month is a Patty Melt. For more, log onto http://www.miaminationcasinos.com/

The Stables Casino

530 H Street Southeast, Miami, 918-542-7884, 877-774-7884

Ring in the New Year “Stables Style” Tuesday, Dec. 31, with $220 Hot Seats from 7 p.m. to midnight and a $2,020 grand prize cash drawing at midnight. Earn entries starting Monday, Dec. 23, by playing with your Gold Club card. There will also be a countdown and a champagne toast at midnight with party favors while supplies last. For more, visit http://thestablescasino.com/

Quapaw Casino

US 69, 4 miles south of Quapaw, 918-540-9100

New Year’s Eve $75 cash drawings every 15 minutes from 9:15 – 11:45 p.m. and a Hot Seat drawing at 11:59 p.m. Log onto https://www.quapawcasino.com for more

River Bend Casino & Hotel

100 Jackpot Place, Wyandotte, 918-678-4946, 866-447-4946

Ring in 2020 Tuesday, Dec. 31, starting at noon. Compete in a “walk-up” slot tournament for every 25 points earned. At each Grand Prize slot tournament round, the top 10 players will compete for a chance to compete for thousands in cash and free play prizes. Plus, all guests can enjoy $5 free play from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. Get the party started with party favors while Dr. Funk & the Soul Vaccinations take the stage inside Club 60 West at 9 p.m. Confetti and $5 promo play from 12:15 - 2 a.m. Find out more at https://www.riverbendcasino.com/