WYANDOTTE – A high-speed chase Monday morning ended in a crash in Ottawa County after a suspect in a van believed to have been stolen from a Missouri church attempted to evade capture, according to Lt. Trevor Williams of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerry Rowe, 36 from Noel, Missouri, was arrested after allegedly stealing a van from the Wheaton (Missouri) First Baptist Church and leading law enforcement on a chase with speeds reaching 80 mph.

According to reports from the NCSO, the chase began when Newton County deputy Joe Childers drove through the McDonald’s in Neosho, Missouri, at approximately 6:45 a.m. and noticed pry marks on the driver’s side door of a church van and the driver “acting extremely nervous.”

After following the van for a short distance, the driver allegedly sped off towards Oklahoma and the chase was on, according to the NCSO.

The chase continued through Seneca and spike strips were laid down successfully by Seneca police on Highway 50 near the Indigo Sky Casino in Ottawa County.

The suspect drove the van into a field where it became stuck in the mud.

The suspect allegedly fled, but was immediately pursued and captured by Deputy Childers at approximately 7 a.m.

Rowe is facing charges for vehicle theft and resisting arrest by fleeing. He also allegedly has several outstanding warrants, including a felony warrant for larceny and one for felony tampering.