Officers from the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and Ardmore Police Department responded to two separate incidents regarding alleged assaults Thursday night.

Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said officers are currently searching for 39-year-old Kelvin Rivers of Lone Grove, after responding to an incident late Thursday night where he allegedly assaulted a woman.

Bryant said the victim had multiple bruises on her body. However, officers do not believe a weapon was involved.

Rivers was reportedly convicted of assault in the first degree in Dallas County, Alabama in 2008 and had a second prior conviction for possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction in Carter County in Jan. 2019, according to Carter County court documents.

Around 12:04 a.m., Ardmore Police responded to Mercy Ardmore Hospital in reference to an unrelated incident that was originally reported as an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

APD Captain Eric Hamblin said the victim had sustained a laceration to his left upper chest area, near his heart, which required surgery and initially was thought to be caused by a knife.

However, Hamblin said the victim has been advising police that his injuries were caused by a motorcycle accident.

“He may come back later and say it was a stabbing, but right now he is saying that he was hit by a motorcycle,” Hamblin said.

Officers are unsure where the incident occurred and there are currently no suspects. Anyone with information on Rivers’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Carter County Sheriff’s Office at 580-223-6014.