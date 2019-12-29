(OKLAHOMA CITY) – Collision Works, with a location in Shawnee and over 30 other locations, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Oklahoman. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture including alignment, execution and connection, just to name a few.

“We are proud to be honored with this award,” said Barry Hadlock, president of Collision Works. “It means a lot to hear positive feedback from our team members, knowing they enjoy coming to work every day which shows through their hard work and dedication.”

Collision Works opened its first Oklahoma location in Del City in 2002. It has since expanded throughout the state of Oklahoma and Kansas with 31 locations and hundreds of employees. Collision Works provides a variety of services to assist customers after an accident or with any other repairs their vehicle needs. Paint and body, detailing, paintless dent repair, glass repair and replacement, heavy duty truck repair, weather damage repair and complete auto repair are included in their list of services.

“The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results.”

For more information about Collision Works, visit Collision-Works.com.

