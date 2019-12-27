LANGLEY — In an effort to complete an evaluation of the emergency gate operation system, the Grand River Dam Authority is announcing that the portion of SH 28 that crosses over Pensacola Dam will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"We understand this closing might present an inconvenience for those who routinely travel across the dam," said GRDA Vice President of Corporate Communications Justin Alberty. "However, a full closing of the roadway is necessary to allow the work to proceed as quickly, and safely, as possible.”

For those traveling from Disney to Langley, head east out of Disney on SH 28 for approximately 10 miles to the SH 20 junction.

Turn right (west) onto SH 20 and follow it approximately 9 miles to the SH 82/20 junction.

Follow SH 82 for approximately 4 miles into Langley.

For those traveling from Langley to Disney, follow SH 82 south to the SH 82/20 junction, remain on SH 20 then turn left (north) onto SH 28 and follow it into Disney.

Alberty added that informational flyers, including a map for alternate routes, are being distributed to the public. There will also be signage in place to help direct traffic through the detours.

Information will also be available at grda.com and on GRDA’s social media channels.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation during this time, so that the work can progress smoothly and quickly,” said Alberty.