Jimmy Cooper
Jimmy Cooper, 70, died Dec. 19. A private family memorial service will be at a later date. Visitation will be 1 — 8 p.m. Friday at Stumpff Funeral Home. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
