Two weeks.

That’s all that remains until the 2020 ConocoPhillips/Arvest Invitational high school basketball tournament gets underway at the Bruin Fieldhouse.

For the second straight season the colorful and competitive event will include a boys’ bracket and a girls’ bracket, with eight teams each.

Along with Bartlesville, several out-of-town schools also will be represented in both the girls’ and boys’ brackets.

These schools include Del City, Southmoore, Stillwater, Carl Albert.

Schools sending only their girls’ teams are Broken Arrow, Choctaw and Tulsa Memorial.

Schools that will play only in the boys’ competition are Hirschi, the Wichita Defenders and Bixby.

The tourney will feature eight games a day from Jan. 9-11.

Bartlesville girls will play at 7 p.m. on the first night, against Southmoore, while the Bruins will take the court at 8:30 p.m. the first night to face Hirschi.

The Bartlesville Lady Bruins — who are coached by Donnie Martin — are the defending girls’ champions.

Last year, Bartlesville cruised to the title by pounding Wichita Life Prep, 82-55; Southmoore, 64-43; and Norman, 59-43.

On the boys’ side, the Bruins finished 2-1 in last year’s tourney.

They toppled Enid in the opener, 54-42, fell to Southmoore in the semifinals, 53-45, and outlasted Stillwater in the third-place game, 50-46.

Del City walked away with the boys’ crown last year by beating Southmoore, 58-54, in the final.

Following is a look at the schedule for all three days:

Girls bracket

Thursday, Jan. 9

10 a.m.: Choctaw vs. Tulsa Memorial

1 p.m.: Broken Arrow vs. Del City

4 p.m.: Stillwater vs. Carl Albert

7 p.m.: Bartlesville vs. Southmoore

Friday, Jan. 10

10 a.m.: Choctaw-Memorial loser vs. Broken Arrow-Del City loser

1 p.m.: Stillwater-Albert loser vs. Bartlesville-Southmoore loser

4 pm.: Choctaw-Memorial winner vs. Broken Arrow-Del City winner

7 p.m.: Stillwater-Albert winner vs. Bartlesville-Southmoore winner

Saturday, Jan. 11

10 a.m.: 7th place game (Phillips Field House)

10 a.m.: 5th place game

1 p.m.: 3rd place game

4 p.m.: Championship

Boys bracket

Thursday, Jan. 9

11:30 a.m.: Carl Albert vs. Bixby

2:30 p.m.: Southmoore vs. Wichita Defenders

5:30 p.m.: Del City vs. Stillwater

8:30 p.m.: Bartlesville vs. Hirschi

Friday, Jan. 10

11:30 a.m.: Albert-Bixby loser vs. Southmoore-Wichita loser

2:30 p.m.: Del City-Stillwater loser vs. Bartlesville-Hirschi loser

5:30 p.m.: Albert-Bixby winner vs. Southmoore-Wichita winner

8:30 p.m.: Del City-Stillwater winner vs. Bartlesville-Hirschi winner

Saturday, Jan. 11

11:30 a.m.: 7th place game (Phillips Field House)

11:30 a.m.: 5th place game

2:30 p.m.: 3rd place game

5:30 p.m.: Championship game