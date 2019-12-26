By Mike Tupa

After qualifying seven wrestlers last year for state — which might have been a team record — Bartlesville High School wrestling coach Josh Pulsifer and his staff are working hard to forge similar success for the 2019-20 campaign.

Bartlesville is off to a winning start in dual meets this year and finished second in the team standings at the Kan-Okla tourney held earlier this month.

Either way one looks at it, 2019 was a banner calendar year for the Bruin mat program.

Making the state grade last February were Colby Strachan (106), David Boucher (113), Corwin Strachan (120), Laif Jones (126), Ethan Gilkey (132), Brayden Strachan (138) and Laken Clowdus (170).

Jaden James (220) finished just one win shy at the regional of making it an eighth Bruin.

Back in the fold this year are Colby Strachan, Gilkey, Clowdus and James, plus a host of promising young talents that experienced a mighty dose of seasoning during a busy, hectic December.

Next up is a Jenks dual on Jan. 9.