Week of December 25

There was a big crowd of community members at the Christmas parade and Shop Barnsdall ticket drawing event on Saturday, Dec. 14. There were 29,242 tickets given away during the Shop Barnsdall Campaign and the community certainly showed up for the drawing in hopes to have their name drawn from the hopper. Congratulations to the following individuals who walked away with some prize money, as well as the businesses who donated the money for the prize drawings:

1st Place of $1,250 donated by Baker Petrolite was Julie Johnson;

2nd Place of $1,000 donated by the Barnsdall Chamber was Betty Gay;

3rd Place of $500 donated by Enbridge was Dubber Tarwater;

3rd Place of $500 donated by Osage Casinos was Jason Adams

4th Place of $250 donated by American Heritage Bank was Wanda Garrett

5th Place of $100 donated by Fast Al’s Upholstery was Stephanie Holden

5th Place of $100 donated by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory was Ray Bray

In addition to the drawing, there were also three winners who won cash prizes for the best floats in the parade. The floats were voted on by several judges who then selected the following three winners:

1st Place of $200 was Aaron Lawrence’s 1918 Model T;

2nd Place for $175 was the Barnsdall FFA entry;

3rd Place for $150 was the Barnsdall Citizens Inc. Lil Red Wagon.

A big thank-you goes out to Claud Rosendale, who plays a huge part in organizing and putting this event on every year. We appreciate all he does for this community.

The Barnsdall FFA hosted a chili contest at the old Feed Depot before the Christmas parade and Shelley Yates took home first place for the best chili in the county. She won an apron and $50. Congratulations, Shelley!

The Barnsdall National Honor Society would like to thank the community and students who donated new and gently used coats for the coat drive last week. The students collected more than 70 coats to give to our students who are in need of coats this winter. The students also collected several gloves and hats to give to students too. NHS would also like to thank the local businesses that gave them space to place a box for the coat donations. Your generosity is greatly appreciated.

The Barnsdall Student Council wrapped up its blanket drive this week and collected 30 blankets from the junior high and high school classes. The blankets will be donated to DHS.

Barnsdall Public Schools is enjoying its Christmas break, as there are no regularly scheduled basketball games or wrestling duals until Jan. 3. The high school basketball teams will host Nowata at home on Jan. 3, with the girls game starting at 6:30 p.m.