1962 - Miss Oklahoma Contestant, Ready to go on stage is Miss Bartlesvillewho performed a comedy skit about a dress designer

Let’s see if you can identify the person in this photo. Send your answers to mbrown@examiner-enterprise.com or kdudley @examiner-enterprise.com. The answer will be in next weeks paper.

Contgratulations to Jill Jennings and John Chaney who answered correctly!

Last week’s answer: Willy (William) Bill Doenges