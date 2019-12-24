Georgia Lea Gettle, age 89, of Shawnee died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in her home.

Georgia Lea Gettle, age 89, of Shawnee died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in her home.

Graveside services were at 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 23, at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery. R.J. Stokes will officiate.

Georgia was born Nov. 7, 1930, in Topeka, Kansas, to Sam and Alice (Harris) Hildebrand.

She married Jack Gettle on Nov. 5, 1960.

She was a beautician.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack, granddaughter Melinda Gettle, sister Pauline Keffer and brothers Frank and Norman Hildebrand.

She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law: Tracy and Mary Gettle, Mike and Pam Gettle and Joe and Sherry Gettle; two granddaughters: Leslie and husband Andy Stephens and Molly and husband Colby Anderson; great-grandson: Henry Stephens.