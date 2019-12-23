During the month of January 2020, Hunter’s Home will present programming centered on the lady of the house, Minerva Ross Murrell. From January 7–11, programs will focus on medicine. Because Minerva suffered the effects of malaria for much of the last five years of her life, museum staff will discuss commonly prescribed treatments for the disease and medicines of the mid-1800s. Notes from the physician who cared for Minerva reveal that she received many of these treatments under his care.

Beginning January 14 and ending January 18, the home will present its “Mourning Minerva” programming, through which visitors will learn the different processes 19th-century people had for dealing with death. The mansion will come out of mourning January 21–25 to discuss the different stages of Victorian mourning. Last, but certainly not least, Hunter’s Home will close out the month on a high note from January 28–31 with discussions about period birthday celebrations in honor of the 201st anniversary of Minerva’s birth.

Living history season is still in full swing at Hunter’s Home, and visitors to the site Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will find dressed interpreters carrying out a variety of 19th-century crafts and trades.

Hunter’s Home is located at 19479 E. Murrell Home Road in Park Hill. Regular hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information about these January events or other programs, please call 918-456-2751 or email huntershome@okhistory.org.

Hunter’s Home is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.