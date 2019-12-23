Fourteen Hornets were named in the Class A District 6 football awards.

Offensive Player of the Year: Blake Gonzales was named in conjunction with Rejoice Christian's Riley Walker.

Inside Linebacker: Cody Weeks

Outside Linebacker: Jaden Chandler

Safety: Stormy Odle

Offensive Line: A.J. Nichols

All District: Tyler Duncan (OT), Dylan Davis (WR/DB), Trenton Lynch (OL/DL), Hayden Duncan (LB), George Phillips (OL/DL)

Honorable Mentions: Eyan Williams (TE), Stane Mayberry (OLB), Jesse Martinez (DB), Adian Parker (DB)