DEAR ABBY: I am happily divorced after nearly 20 years of marriage to a narcissist. My ex cheated throughout our marriage, lied repeatedly and was abusive. He left me for another woman. I realize now that he did me a favor by leaving. When he left, I didn’t correct any of the lies he told his family, girlfriends, friends and acquaintances because I just wanted him out of my life. My issue is, he is still lying to everyone about how our marriage ended. He rarely visits our son, and he complains about having to pay child support and alimony. I have asked him to leave me alone and not speak to me unless it’s about our son, but he won’t. I have warned him if he doesn’t stop bothering me I’m going to tell his girlfriend, family and friends the truth about everything. Should I tell them or just let it go? — BURDENED BY HIM IN FLORIDA

DEAR BURDENED: I think you should finally tell the whole truth to whoever will listen, which is what you should have done in the first place. If you have proof, reveal it. Because you waited, you may be less credible than you would have been then, so be prepared. You should also talk with a lawyer about the fact that your ex won’t leave you alone and keeps bothering you, because it could be considered malicious mischief or harassment, and there are laws against it.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.