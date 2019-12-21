Tinker Federal Credit Union (TFCU) recently named Kathy Chamblin of Shawnee High School as TFCU Teacher of the Year. Chamblin was one of three winners in the credit union’s annual Teacher of the Year Awards contest.

The contest was open to any Oklahoma educator who taught some aspect of financial responsibility to 7th – 12th grade students in 2019. Each entrant submitted a video explaining how they teach financial topics to their students and why they feel it is important to incorporate that into their curriculum.

“I teach much like I parent and that makes my goal to prepare my kids for their future an important one. I see financial preparedness as a major part of that goal to independence for my students,” Chamblin said in her video.

Tinker Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oklahoma, with $4 billion in assets and over 395,000 members.