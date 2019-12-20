MIAMI — Dr. Mark Rasor, who has been interim president at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M since Aug. 1, is resigning to take an administrative position at Rogers State University at Claremore.

Effective Jan. 13, Rasor will become Vice President for Administration and Finance at RSU.

That’s about a week after Dr. Kyle Stafford assumes the role as president here.

Stafford currently is Vice President of Academic Advancement at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant.

Rasor notified NEO staff and faculty of his decision in an email Friday, Dec.20.

He was named interim president at NEO following the retirement of Dr. Jeff Hale after an 11-year stint.

“I think it's a great opportunity,” Rasor said. “I told people I was not looking to move and had every intention of staying here at NEO, but they came knocking. I just can’t pass it up. It’s a good opportunity for me.”

With the oversight of Rasor, the college’s distribution of the Dobson Trust has been built back up.

Under the old agreement, NEO’s share had dropped to about $80,000 each year.

The college now will receive nearly $500,000 under the new terms to fund student scholarships and professional faculty development without depleting the trust.

“I have enjoyed every minute of it,” Rasor said. “It’s one of the highlights of my career. I have learned a lot about what presidents do that I had no idea about. It was fun and I consider it a high honor to be given that job.”

A 1988 graduate of Miami High School, Rasor was appointed Vice President for Fiscal Affairs by Hale in 2012 after serving five years as the controller and assistant vice president for fiscal affairs.

“It’s going to be fun,” Rasor said. “I’m closer to my mom (Ruth, who now lives in Tulsa), which is good.”

RSU traces back to 1909 when it was established as Eastern Oklahoma Preparatory School.

It may be best known as Oklahoma Military Academy from 1923 to 1971, when it transitioned to Claremore Junior College, Rogers State College, Rogers University and finally Rogers State University.