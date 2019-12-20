A mom and her four children, fleeing an abusive situation, moved to Bartlesville for a better life. They had not bargained on spending their first night at home watching their rental house go up in flames.

Bartlesville didn’t even have time to roll out the welcome mat before the five members of the family had to relocate to other living quarters.

The tragic incident tugged at the hearts of the Bartlesville Fire Department knowing the family’s new home was uninhabitable right before Christmas.

At 4 a.m. Dec. 12, the oldest of the children smelled smoke in their new home located in the 1000 block of South Keeler, and got the family out to safety, said Bill Hollander, public information officer.

The children range in age from 7 to 12.

The family had lit a fire in the home’s fireplace, not knowing it was a malfunctioning one, Hollander said.

“It was blazing on the outside and smoke was in the inside.

“The 12-year-old woke up and alerted the family. It’s very fortunate or we would have had five fatalities on our hands.”

The fire also climbed into the attic making the house too damaged for occupancy, Hollander said.

“They relocated to another residence until this one is fixed.”

The firemen, so stirred by the family’s plot, picked them up one morning and prepared breakfast at the station.

“Now we are taking cash donations so we can do some Christmas shopping for the family and give them a good Christmas,” Hollander said.

“You just hate to see that on someone’s first night in town.

“They just tugged at our heart strings. They have been through so much.”

Anyone wanting to contribute to this needy family, can drop off donations or cash at a Bartlesville fire station.