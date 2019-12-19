Katherine Lynn Malcolm

Katherine Lynn Malcolm, age 59 and resident of Bartlesville, passed away on December 14, 2019.

Katherine “Kathy” Lynn Malcolm was born December 20, 1959 to Bob and Karen Malcolm. Kathy’s dad was in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years, so Kathy was able to travel to many places with her family.

Kathy began her life in Honolulu, Hawaii, then moved to New Jersey, England, Texas, and then to Oklahoma. All the while, attending school as they traveled. She moved into the Osage House in Bartlesville in 1982 and lived there until shortly before her passing.

Kathy participated in Special Olympics, she enjoyed singing with the ARC Singers, and worked at Employability in Bartlesville, OK. Most of all Kathy loved her family and friends. She was a blessing to many people. She taught her brothers and their friends to be better people. She was a funny loving person. She was a success in life. Kathy was the perfect example of how God has a purpose for everyone.

Kathy is survived by her parents; Bob and Karen Malcolm, her sister; Sue (Geoff) Russell, her brothers; David (Lillian) Malcolm, Dan (LeAnne) Malcolm, Andrew (Lia) Malcolm, Cousin; Mary Maxey, and her Special Friend; Danny Snyder.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Pete and Selah Malcolm, Len and Tone Maxey, an Uncle, Michael Maxey, and a cousin Coy Maxey.

Services for Katherine are to be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in the Arnold Moore and Neekamp Chapel, Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM, followed by a celebration of Katherine’s life led by Rev Aaron Lawrence at 2:00 PM., Interment will be at the Ramona Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.honoringmemories.com.