Highschool Football

Bruin gridders crowd All-District honors’ list

Despite finishing fifth in the final district standings, Bartlesville High School boasted several players on the District 6A-II-2 All-District team.

Quarterback Ben Winters was one of only two players selected as the All-District Quarterback, along with Ponca City’s Justin Andrews.

Winters completed 121 of 231 passes for 2,128 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The three All-District Running Backs included Bartlesville’s Laken Clowdus, along with Ponca City’s Hunter Bradley and Kyler Welch.

Clowdus rumbled for 1,531 yards on 226 carries. He rushed for 13 scores.

Despite missing multiple games and quarters due to injury, Bartlesville’s Shane Simpson joined seven other players at the All-District Wide Receiver position.

Two Bruin offensive linemen — Devon Fellows and River Riddle — were part of the 13-man contingent picked as All-District Offensive Linemen.

Oklahoma Blood Institute

Share the priceless gift of blood donation this holiday season

Oklahoma Blood Institute encourages healthy adults to “follow their instinct,” and set aside about an hour from their busy schedules to donate blood. The holidays are typically a challenging time for the life-saving blood supply; and one donation can save the lives of up to three area patients.

Blood donors will receive a free, limited edition, long-sleeved holiday-themed t-shirt. Donors are urged to give at one of the following blood drives:

· Washington Park Mall; Sunday, Dec. 22, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

· Lowe’s Bartlesville; Monday, Dec. 30, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“The simple, yet selfless, act of donating blood this holiday season will give patients in local hospitals a chance to spend precious time with their families,” said Jan Laub, executive director Tulsa in a press release. “The cost- just an hour of your time- is certainly less than other gifts most of us will give this season. But there’s nothing that has a greater impact.”

Blood recipients have the opportunity to send a message of appreciation to their individual blood donor, anonymously, through Oklahoma Blood Institute’s Thank the Donor™ program.

Every two seconds, someone needs blood, and the supply must be constantly renewed. If donors opt not to take the t-shirt, Oklahoma Blood Institute will make a monetary donation to Global Blood Fund for blood center assistance in developing countries.

As the nation’s 6th largest non-profit blood collector, Oklahoma Blood Institute’s donors provide every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 160 hospitals statewide. It takes nearly 1,200 donors a day to meet those needs. Appointments to give blood are not required but can be made by calling Oklahoma Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.

Sixteen-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds.

Great Futures Luncheon

Boys and Girls Club names Youth of Year

Chloe Colbert, an 18-year-old Senior at Caney Valley, was named Youth of the Year at the Great Futures luncheon held by the Bartlesville Boys and Girls Club.

Barry Switzer, keynote speaker for the event, could testify as to the importance of the Boys and Girls Club, he was a member in the late 1940s. He credits the organization in his Arkansas hometown to helping him meet coaches early in his life.

Barry Switzer is a native Arkansan who became one of the most successful football coaches of all time. He is one of only two men to win both a collegiate national championship and the Super Bowl.

Barry Switzer was born on Oct. 5, 1937, the son of Frank M. and Mary Louise Switzer. Frank Switzer was a bootlegger who spent time in prison. Both of his parents died under tragic circumstances.

Switzer told the audience Friday that his father once said that he was a public servant who saved a lot of lives. Switzer asked his father “how so?” His father said with a laugh that he saved people from traveling on narrow roads to buy alcohol at night.

Switzer graduated from Crossett High School in 1955 and won a football scholarship to the University of Arkansas where he graduated in 1960 with a degree in business. After a brief stint in the army, he returned to UA in 1961 as an assistant under head coach Frank Broyles. In addition to his coaching duties, Switzer was assigned the state of Texas for recruiting purposes.

In 1963, Switzer married and the couple had two sons and a daughter; they were divorced in 1981. In 2000, he married Becky Buwick.

In 1966, Jim MacKenzie, another assistant at UA, became the head coach at the University of Oklahoma and recruited Switzer for his coaching staff. Following MacKenzie’s death in 1967, Switzer remained as an assistant under new head coach Chuck Fairbanks. When Fairbanks departed OU to become head coach of the New England Patriots in 1973, Switzer was made head coach. He was 35 years old.

