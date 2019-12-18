Sidney Jones

Sidney Ann Jones, 85, died Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was born in Hominy, Oklahoma on September 28, 1934 to the late Sidney Alvin Shook and Frona Elizabeth May Shook and grew up in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

She married Erbin E. Jones, Jr., who served in the U.S. Navy, in California on June 9, 1954. They later moved to Kansas City where she attended dental school at University of Missouri at KC before moving to Largo, Florida; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania;, Tampa, Florida and finally relocating to Arlington, Texas in 1979.

Sidney worked in Real Estate and was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Richard Shook; niece, Vicki Goff and nephew, John Goff. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Erbin E. Jones, Jr. of Irving; daughter, Jenifer Jones of Arlington; sister in-law, Marilyn Kyler of Pawhuska, Oklahoma; nieces, Kathleen Brookes and Vanessa Legere.