AFTON — A Galena, Kansas, man was killed in a one vehicle wreck at about 5:08 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 at US59 and County Road E 564, approximately 5 miles east of Afton.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report a 2015 Fort Transit van driven by Douglas Combs, 52, of Galena, was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 6:26 p.m. by Quapaw Tribe EMS due to a medical incident.

The accident is under investigation, the OHP report said.

It was investigated by Trooper Ben Bertram of the Ottawa County detachment of Troop L. He was assisted by Trooper Alex Wilson and Trooper Shawn Cummings, both of the Will Rogers Turnpike detachment.