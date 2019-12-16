Now in its 11th year, The West Law Firm -- along with The Salvation Army of Shawnee -- celebrates a charitable community service that will provide 315 coats for children and adults in Shawnee and Pottawatomie County. Combined with previous years, this totals 2,936 coats that have been donated since the program was established in 2009.

Following the established tradition, The Salvation Army of Shawnee will distribute the coats in December as part of its annual Angel Tree Program.

“The coat donation program continues to be an important outreach for The West Law Firm and we are particularly pleased to see this program move into its second decade,” said Partner Bradley West.

In February of this year, The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Shawnee named The West Law Firm its 2019 “Friends of Youth” recipient.

The concept for the coat donation program began with Terry West, the founder of The West Law Firm. West, along with his son and law firm partner, Bradley West, and the firm’s chief administrative assistant, Donna Rogers, met and outlined what has become an important annual contribution program for the firm.

Each year since, the program has grown in size and commitment. The donated items are purchased throughout the year from a variety of retailers, according to Rogers, who has coordinated the program since 2009.