A current recipient of a Pink Ladies scholarship, Seminole State College Nursing Student Crystal Smith, of Wewoka, expressed her appreciation to the group and presented a thank you card to the organization’s President Pat Atyia.
A current recipient of a Pink Ladies scholarship, Seminole State College Nursing Student Crystal Smith, of Wewoka, expressed her appreciation to the group and presented a thank you card to the organization’s President Pat Atyia.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.