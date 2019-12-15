The fight against pollution of the North Canadian River by Shawnee Mayor Charlie C. Hawk was not a lone-handed effort. This was evident when the Shawnee officials made a tour during mid-July of farms and towns along the river between Shawnee and Oklahoma City.

OTHER TOWNS JOIN FORCES WITH MAYOR IN RIVER CAMPAIGN

Citizens of McLoud, Dale, and numerous farmers joined forces with the city of Shawnee and have expressed a determination to carry the fight to the last ditch.

“We are gratified over the action of the city commissioners of Oklahoma City in calling an election to provide bonds to be used in building a disposal plant at Oklahoma City. But calling an election and getting the people to approve the bonds are two different matters,” said the mayor.

“What we propose to do is to continue waging the fight from all angles. We are now working on a plan by which we hope to bring the matter before the federal courts to obtain a federal injunction against pollution of the stream. Efforts are also being made to bring pressure to bear on the state health department in hopes of getting the moral support and official action of that body. We want to have the question “sewed up” from all angles and have Oklahoma City open to vote the bonds or lay themselves open for any number of damage suits.”

Mayor Hawk stated that public health was the first problem every community should consider and would be firm in his demands that Oklahoma City take some action to check spread of disease and filth for 40 miles down the North Canadian River.

“CITY SLICKERS” DUMPING SHAWNEE MERCHANTS THROUGH OLD “SHORT-CHANGE” RACKET

City slickers were working the “short-change” game in Shawnee in July of 1925. Four places were victimized, and the artists had failed at others. Here’s the game:

The slicker appeared at a place of business and buys an article of merchandise worth less than one dollar. He gives a $10 bill in payment. After he has received his change, usually a $5 bill and the balance in change, the purported customer discovers that he has a $1 bill and offers to pay for the article with the smaller bank note in order that the merchant may keep his change.

“Now let’s see, just give me a $5 bill and I will give you the $5 in change,” the customer says. The merchant, wanting to keep his small change, usually was willing. Then the slicker says, “well now, you just give me my $10 bill and take all the change.”

In the transaction, the slicker has the original $5 he received on the first payment. According to police, it takes some of the victims two or three hours of hard figuring to learn that they have been “gypped” out of an even five beans. The slickers first made their appearance on July 21 and stayed in town during the week.

WILD MAN HELD AFTER ATTACK UPON CHILD

J.C. Teagarden, 42 years of age, carnival “wild man” was held in the county jail under a $5,000 bond on serious charges growing out of his alleged misconduct with Katheryn Sheckler, 10 years of age. Charges were filed against Teagarden on July 24, by County Attorney Randall Pitman.

Little Sheckler stated that Teagarden promised her 10 cents if she would follow him to his tent. Enticed by the money, the child accompanied by her brother, age seven, followed. She charged that Teagarden started hugging and kissing her and making strange approaches. She told the county attorney that Teagarden promised her 50 cents if she would take her little brother home and return to his tent later, alone. On reaching home, the child informed her mother.

Katheryn’s father, on coming home in the evening was told of the occurrence and went to the carnival grounds where he was said to have taken the “wild man” to a cleaning with a pair of plyers.

Teagarden denied any wrong regarding the girl, stating that he had offered her 50 cents if she would get him two pigeons. The “wild man” explained that he used the birds in his act, biting off their heads. He also denied that Katheryn entered his tent, although Katheryn’s little brother was quoted as corroborating her statement that she did enter.

The “wild man’s” preliminary hearing was set for July 25, before Justice of the Peace Edwin Moore.

JUDGE PITMAN ISSUES ORDER HALTING WORK ON NEW COURTHOUSE

Superior Judge Lelander G. Pitman issued an order restraining the county commissioners from proceeding with a contract recently awarded Cowen Brothers Construction Company on August 5, for the building of the new courthouse in Tecumseh. The order was issued following an application for an injunction filed by Fred H. Reily and A.M. Baldwin, on behalf of several taxpayers.

Several people interested in the courthouse proposal were in attendance when the judge’s decision was announced. It was pointed out in issuing a temporary injunction that the court’s order was made on a petition filed by plaintiffs and no argument by attorneys was permitted. The next step in the procedure would be a hearing at which testimony would be introduced to determine if the order might be made permanent. The temporary order provided that no such hearing shall be conducted without first giving the plaintiff notice of at least five days.

