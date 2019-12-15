Oklahoma children are more likely to experience traumatic, adverse conditions at home than children in other states, but a local advocacy center is offering hope for a better future.

Bartlesville’s Ray of Hope is dedicated to mitigating the emotional damage stemming from child abuse and domestic abuse that can occur at an early age.

“We’ve known for years that the result for children growing up in homes where there was abuse or violence could have lasting effects on their behavioral and health outcomes,” said director Rhonda Hudson during a recent Bartlesville Rotary Club meeting. “Now science tells us that the impact of childhood trauma is so profound that it can transform us right down to our DNA.”

“At Ray of Hope, we know a little bit about hope,” she said. “We’ve been in our community since 2005, responding to allegations of child abuse and neglect.”

Indeed, since it opened its doors, Ray of Hope has provided services to more than 2,500 children. Children are referred for forensic interviews, medical exams, victim advocacy and more all in one child-friendly setting.

It takes a trained, caring team to shift the hurt caused by child abuse toward hope, Hudson explained. She leads a team approach made up of law enforcement, child protection, prosecution, mental health, and medical and victim professionals who make joint decisions about what is needed in child abuse cases.

The organization intervenes in cases that include child sexual abuse, severe physical abuse or cases where a child witnesses a traumatic event. The services extend throughout Washington, Nowata and Osage counties and occasionally southern Kansas.

“This work matters, and it’s too important for us to ignore. The stakes are too high. The risk is too great,” said Hudson. “If we do nothing, one in 10 children will continue to be sexually abused. If we do nothing, children exposed to domestic violence will continue to experience similar rates of post-traumatic stress disorder as soldiers returning from war.”

A couple of years ago, Ray of Hope raised funds in order to renovate the old Grace Epworth Methodist Church, a nearly 7,000-square foot building at 706 East 3rd Street in downtown Bartlesville.

“When this building was gifted to us, I had a couple of reservations. First, that building is really, really old. It’s 100 years old to be exact and I really thought there was no way we could fix it up and make it into a space that we needed it to be,” said Hudson. “My second thought was that it was really much too big. There was no way we could fill that space, but we have.”

The advocacy center built upon its many services and expanded several more along the way.

“We set out not just to re-create the services we already had, but to create the services that our community needed to help children and families heal following allegations of abuse,” she said.

A community closet filled with clothes for children in foster care opened, and a spacious conference room dedicated for professional training, parenting classes and support groups was also created.

“We decided to include some extra office space and some wiggle room for whatever the future might hold,” she said. “We were feeling pretty good about our progress, and then at the end of December 2018, Family Crisis and Counseling unexpectedly closed their doors for good.”

According to Hudson, this action left a tremendous void in services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking in northeast Oklahoma.

In early 2019, the Ray of Hope board of directors agreed to open its doors to survivors of domestic violence. The non-profit has been officially certified with the state attorney general and in April 2019 launched a new program to provide outpatient counseling, education and support groups, crisis response, court advocacy and more.

“We’re now able to provide comprehensive services to adult and child survivors and their families and the resources they need in one place,” she said.

She believes that when hope is given, the cycle of abuse and trauma can be broken.

“Hope is contagious. Once you choose hope, anything is possible,” she said.