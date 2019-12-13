OKEMAH — Seminole’s girls never trailed Thursday en route to a 61-41 triumph over Marlow at the Okemah Tournament.

Seminole, 3-0, led 14-9 after one quarter and 34-17 at halftime.

Sophomore Kennedy Coker of Seminole contributed 17 points, including two 3-point field goals. Freshman Holli Ladd added 15 points, including one trey. Also in double figures for the victors were Katyanna Andrews with 10 and Makayla Harge with nine.

Seminole went 11 of 21 from the free-throw line.

Coker notched 10 points in the second quarter.

Madison Fishburn was Marlow’s high scorer with 10.

The Lady Chieftains will oppose Hilldale at 4 p.m. today in semifinal action.

Boys

Despite five 3-point field goals by Bryce Marshall, Seminole was nicked 56-54 by Marlow in the opening round.

Marshall was the game’s leading scorer with 17, followed by Cepado Wilkins with 16 Wilkins knocked down one trey.

Adam O’Daniel chipped in with eight for Seminole.

Marlow had 10 players score, including Jameson Holland with 15, including two treys.

Seminole, 2-1, will be in consolation play at 11:30 a.m. today opposite Bristow.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.