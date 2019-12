Meeker resident George E. “Eddie” Fowler, 67, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in a local hospital.

Services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, in the chapel of Walker Funeral Service with Pastor Mike Neal officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery, Meeker.