MIAMI — When Bob Archer announced 25 years ago he intended to form a big band in Tulsa, he wanted something special.

He delivered: the Tulsa Praise Orchestra performs big band music with a gospel twist.

The group put together a repertoire of Gospel and patriotic tunes and began a journey that has taken them to nearly 500 concerts throughout Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, Missouri, Kansas, New Mexico, New Jersey and New York.

The Tulsa Praise Orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Coleman.

This will be their eighth time to perform as part of the “Christmas at The Coleman” weekend that begins with the screening of “Elf” Friday at 7 p.m. and concludes Sunday at 2:30 p.m. with the Jimmy Stewart classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

“We like coming up there,” Archer said, noting that the orchestra first performed at the Coleman for a Red Cross fundraiser following the Picher tornado.

“I don't know how many years it’s been, but it’s always a highlight of our year,” Archer said. “It’s a unique place to play.”

Archer started his first band back in the early 1980s then started promoting some of the big names in the big band business: the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, the Buddy Rich Orchestra, Maynard Ferguson, Stan Kenton and Count Basie.

“I am always scheming up new things, ‘what else can we do?’” he said. “We tinker with it, but it's a similar format. We try to bring in different guests.”

The special guests at Sunday’s performance include trumpeter Mike Williams, Ernestine Dillard and the orchestra’s lead vocalist, Colleen Thomason.

Williams spent 33 years as Lead Trumpet with the Count Basie Orchestra and recently performed with the Duke Ellington Orchestra.

“Mike is one of the top four or five trumpet players in the world,” Archer said. “We’ve worked with him for a number of years and have been on some tours with him and vice versa.”

Archer said that Williams is a three-time Grammy Award recipient.

Dillard, a member of the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame, is called “The Woman with the Voice who helped heal America.”

Her “God Bless America” medley closed the memorial service in Oklahoma City following the Murrah Building bombing in 1995.

Thompson has accompanied the group in tours to New York City for the 125th anniversary of the Statue of Liberty and to Louisville, Kentucky, for the 100th anniversary of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

“We’ve added some new songs. There’s a lot of favorite ones and people get mad at us if we don't do them,” Archer said.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, and $5 for students and children.

Tickets are also available online at www.colemantheatre.org or by calling 918-540-2425.