Reverend Donald Ray Vance, age 87, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Shawnee surrounded by his family.

Reverend Vance was born in Comanche County on Feb. 21, 1932, to Reverend A. C. Vance and Reba (Combs) Vance. He was an ordained minister in the Church of God, having pastored several churches in Oklahoma and two in Texas. He served Oklahoma Church of God as district pastor and served on the state council.

While pastoring the McAllen, Texas, Church of God, Reverend Vance held evangelistic services in Mexico and established several churches there, seeing many come to Christ. He and his wife, LouAnn, were founding pastors of Lighthouse Tabernacle in Gore, Oklahoma, and served the congregation there for eight years. Reverend Vance retired in 2009.

Reverend Vance was preceded in death by his first wife, Lydia Clifton Vance, and his parents Reverend A. C. Vance and Reba, his five brothers George Vance, James Vance, Leroy Vance, Charles Vance and Samuel Vance, his sisters Wanda McNatt, and Pat Frazier.

He is survived by his wife, LouAnn, his daughters Cheryl Heglar and her husband Ron of Greenville South Carolina, Gayle Smith and her husband Kenny of Gore, Twyla Waterson and her husband Dale of Tulsa, his sons Randy Vance and his wife Renee of Locust Grove, Greg Vance and his wife Marie of Marble City, Danny Field and his wife Regina of Wellston, and William Fields of Guthrie, 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 13, 1 to 1:45 p.m. at John Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel, 120 S Broadway, Moore, followed by a celebration of life service at 2 p.m.

Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Choctaw.