Rep. Kevin Wallace was recognized with the 2019 Distinguished Service Award for Higher Education during the Dec. 5 meeting of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. He was honored for his support of higher education in his role as chair of the House Appropriations and Budget Committee and the Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget, as co-chair of the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, and as a member of the Banking, Financial Services and Pensions, Energy and Natural Resources and Wildlife committees.

“We are pleased to honor Rep. Kevin Wallace today with the 2019 Distinguished Service Award,” said Chancellor Glen D. Johnson. “Since his election to the House of Representatives in 2014, Rep. Wallace has been a strong advocate for higher education, consistently supporting the state system of higher education’s budget request, including increasing faculty pay, fully funding concurrent enrollment for high school seniors and providing funds for Section 13 offset monies, which are utilized for deferred maintenance and capital expenditure purposes at our colleges and universities.”

The Distinguished Service Awards for Higher Education recognize individuals who demonstrate distinguished leadership and support of higher education in Oklahoma during the legislative session. It is the highest award presented by the State Regents and the Council of College and University Presidents.

-