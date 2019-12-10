Beef Cattle Conference and Trade Show: Washington County OSU Extension Service will once again be hosting the annual OSU Beef Cattle Conference. This event will take place on January 30, 2020 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey, OK starting at 10:00am with registration and trade show. Preregistration is due January 24, 2020 and can be mail to Washington County OSU Extension Service PO Box 10, Dewey, OK 74029. The registration fee is $10 if paid by the deadline and $20 after deadline. For more information, you can contact the Washington County OSU Extension office at 918-534-2216, or email kaitlyn.n.hughes@okstate.edu. Lunch will be provided.

Topics and speakers includes Evaluating Different Types of Feed Supplementation, Earl Ward, NE OSU Area Livestock Specialist, Intentional Management for Stockers on Pasture, Caitlin Hebbert, Noble Research Institute Livestock Consultant Junior Beef Excellence Program Director, Market Outlook, Scott Clawson, NE OSU Area Ag Economics Specialist, and Forage Consideration for Stocker Operations, Brian Pugh, NE OSU Area Agronomy Specialist.

GARDEN TIPS FOR DECEMBER:

Lawn & Turf

Remove leaves from cool-season grasses or mow with a mulching mower.

Continue mowing cool-season lawns on a regular basis.

Continue to control broadleaf weeds in well-established warm- or cool-season lawns with a post-emergent broadleaf weed killer.

Tree & Shrubs

Select a freshly cut Christmas tree. Make a new cut prior to placing in tree stand. Add water daily.

Light prunings of evergreens can be used for holiday decorations. Be careful with sap that can mar surfaces.

Flowers

Apply winter mulch to protect rose bush bud unions and other perennials. Wait until after several early freezes or you will give insects a good place to winter.

Fruits & Nuts

Cover strawberry plants with a mulch about 3 to 4 inches thick if plants are prone to winter injury.

Wait to prune fruit trees until late February or March.

General

Keep all plants watered during dry conditions even though some may be dormant. Irrigate all plantings at least 24 hours before hard-freezing weather if soil is dry.

Order gardening supplies for next season.

Now is a great time to design and make structural improvements in your garden and landscape.

Clean and fill bird feeders.

Make sure indoor plants are receiving enough light, or set up an indoor fluorescent plant light.

Till garden plots without a cover crop to further expose garden pests to harsh winter conditions.

Visit your county extension office to obtain gardening fact sheets for the new gardening season.