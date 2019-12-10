GRAPEVINE, Texas (TNS) — The main names that lifted the Sooners into the College Football Playoff yet again are well-known across Oklahoma.

Lincoln Riley. Jalen Hurts. Kenneth Murray. Kennedy Brooks. And on down the roster.

But there are the others.

Brandon Aiyuk. Anders Carlson. Israel Mukuamu. Arryn Siposs.

Those names aren’t known in every household from Guymon to Broken Bow.

But they each played big roles in getting the Sooners where they are — in the CFP where they’ll play top-ranked LSU in the Peach Bowl at 3 p.m. Dec. 28 in Atlanta.

Plenty of fans know Rob Mullens from his role as the CFP chairman, but he had a big role in determining the Sooners fate, too, apart from presiding over meetings that ended with OU being the No. 4 seed.

After Oklahoma lost to Kansas State, their playoff hopes looked done. Though they’d overcome October losses to make the playoff before, there appeared to be too much to overcome to make a serious push.

But there was plenty of chaos to close the season, leading to what would’ve been thought unlikely six weeks ago coming to pass when the four-team field was announced Sunday morning.

First, there was Mullens. In a 2019 season-opening showcase game, the Oregon athletic director scheduled the Ducks to play Auburn at AT&T Stadium. The Ducks lost that Aug. 31 game, 27-21.

On Oct. 12, Mukuamu hadn’t had an interception in an SEC game before South Carolina’s meeting with Georgia.

Then he had three, including one in the first overtime, to help keep alive an eventual Gamecocks’ win.

With about four minutes left a Nov. 23 game, Oregon’s defense played well off Aiyuk. The Arizona State receiver quickly streaked past Ducks defenders and hauled in an 81-yard touchdown pass to help put the game away.

Then there’s Carlson and Siposs, two central figures in Auburn’s recent Iron Bowl win against Alabama.

Carlson hit a 52-yard field goal after Auburn was gifted a chance at the field goal thanks to a replay review that allowed the Tigers’ field-goal unit to make it onto the field with just one second remaining in the first half.

With a little more than a minute left in same game, Siposs, Auburn’s punter, ran onto the field on a fourth down. When Siposs lined up at receiver instead of behind center, the Crimson Tide tried to substitute a second time and were flagged for illegal substitution.

If the Ducks scheduled San Jose State or Wyoming or Georgia State instead of Auburn, maybe they head to the Peach Bowl instead of the Sooners.

If Mukuamu doesn’t pick off any one of Jake Fromm’s throws, perhaps Georgia is heading to the Fiesta Bowl and the CFP instead of New Orleans to face Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

If Carlson doesn’t nail the clutch kick or Siposs’ lining up wide doesn’t throw the Alabama defense into a panic, maybe the Crimson Tide snag a playoff spot even without a conference title.

If. If. If.

None of it matters if Oklahoma didn’t win five consecutive games to stay in the discussion.

“We know how to do it,” Riley said of bouncing back. “We’ve experienced it. We’ve lived it. But then, you know, the makeup of the team’s different, new players this year, new staff members.

“So I think there’s a belief that it’s possible. But believing it’s possible and believing you really can do it are two different things. And I think for the whole time, we really believed we could do it, but we knew we had to do some things better.”