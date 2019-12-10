SSM Health Medical Group is proud to partner with Legacy Parenting Center for a Diaper Drive. The drive is from Dec. 9th - 23rd and drop off locations include to follow clinic locations:

3315 Kethley Rd, Shawnee

3214 Kethley Rd, Shawnee

704 S 8th, McLoud

418 E. Walnut Street, Tecumseh.

Babies use an average of 12 diapers per day, which cost $70-80 per month. Did you know that 1-3 families struggle with diaper needs? Diapers are as essential to a child's basic needs as food and shelter. Help us end the diaper need and support babies and families by donating.