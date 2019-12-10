By Christy Summers

Tuesday

Dec 10, 2019 at 12:01 AM


James Green


James Leroy “Jim” Green, 95, formerly of Pawhuska, died Thursday. Service will be held at 10 a.m., Dec. 10, East Cross United Methodist Church. Interment at Bartlesville Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 5 — 7 pm. Monday at the funeral home. Services under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bartlesville.


Ima Vincent


Ima Vincent, 85 of Bartlesville died Dec. 6. Service are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.


Dorothy Millis


Dorothy Millis, 79 of Bartlesville, died Dec. 6. Service are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.


Steven Hart


Steven Mark Hart, 65, of Bartlesville, died Dec. 6. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.


Annette Schreppel


Annette Schreppel, 72 of Bartlesville died December 6. Service are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.


Dorothy Burkart


Dorothy Elizabeth Burkart, 97, of Bartlesville, died Dec. 6. Services will be 2 p.m., Dec. 1 at the graveside in Memorial Park Cemetery. Services and interment are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.


Gaylen Taylor


Gaylen Taylor, 76, died Dec. 7. Services are pending with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.


Charles Jackson


Charles E. Jackson, 78, died Dec. 8. are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Services are pending.