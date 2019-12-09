James Everett Leake of Miami passed away December 7, 2019 at the age of 73. He leaves behind his wife Sandi, their two daughters Trishia Masterson and Jaime Lacavera. James was born December 6, 1946 in Miami, Oklahoma to Jack and Rosalie (Lunday) Leake. He graduated from Miami High School and attended Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and then Northwestern Oklahoma State University to play football and baseball. His college career was cut short when he signed up for the United States Air Force to serve his country during Vietnam. He was stationed at a TAC air Base in Germany and rose to the rank of Sergeant in the Air Force Security Force. Receiving the Distinguished Service Medal and was a distinguished Unit Serviceman before he was honorably discharged. James married high school sweetheart Sandi on June 4, 1964 and they made their home in Miami. He worked for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad then served as County Commissioner until his retirement. Always having a heart for children, he was especially proud to help found the Ottawa County Boys and Girls Club.

James is survived by his wife Sandi, daughter Trishia, her husband Chad and their children Seth and Annessa Masterson; and daughter Jaime, her husband Joe and their children Ajax and Toni Lacavera.

Visitation from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Two Rivers Baptist Church with Reverend Chris Mammedaty officiating. Interment will follow at the Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery under the care of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

The family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the Ottawa County Boys and Girls Club in James’ name.

Casketbearers will be Chad Masterson, Joe Lacavera, Seth Masterson, Jack Kenney Leake, Mike Leake and Ajax Lacavera.

Honorary casketbearers will be Charlie Victor, Jim Wiford and Donnie Harner.

Friends and family may send the family notes of encouragement by viewing Mr. Leake’s Tribute Page at www.brown-winters.com.