WYANDOTTE — A Wyandotte woman was critically injured in a one-car wreck around 6:57 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6 near Wyandotte.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Dayna Griffin, 30, of Wyandotte, suffered head, trunk external and internal, arm and leg injuries when the 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser she was driving westbound on E/W 120 Road departed the roadway to the right, struck a culvert and two large pipe corner posts of a barbed-wire fence.

She was transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin by Quapaw Nation EMS.

Griffin’s car rolled one complete time and came to rest on its wheels in a field.

The report said the accident occurred 200 yards east of N/S 670 westbound, approximately 2 miles east and 2 miles north of Wyandotte.

The OHP report cited inattentive driving as the cause of the wreck.

Trooper Seth Hudson of the Craig/Ottawa County Detachment of Troop L investigated the accident. He was assisted by Trooper Jack Rhinehart of the Will Rogers Turnpike Detachment.

Also assisting were members of Quapaw Nation EMS and Wyandotte Fire Department, Wyandotte Nation Police Department and Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.