The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra and Maestro Lauren Green presented “With Honor and Thanks” Nov. 23 at the Bartlesville Community Center. This performance offered the promise of living with hope and thanksgiving, a celebration of gratitude for blessings and especially for those who have fought and died to make them possible.

This concert was a full-blown veterans celebration. It was sponsored by the Horn family in honor of John Horn, a World War II veteran who served in the Pacific for four years and left the service as a captain. The BSO honored all veterans that were in the audience.

The evening started with an introduction of Kevin Doncaster.

“Kevin is the founder of the Warhawk PTSD Service Dogs. His non-profit was started last year here in Bartlesville. This organization breeds and trains service dogs for veterans and first responder,” said Karen Wollman, special projects coordinator with the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra.

The dogs are then given, free of charge to veterans who suffer with post-traumatic stress disorder. Before the performance, to everyone’s surprise, Doncaster donated his personal service dog, Lacey, to Adam Sexton, a Marine who served in Afghanistan with Doncaster and also suffers from PTSD, said Wollman.

The BSO is donating 10% of this performances single tickets sale, donations and sponsorship to the Warhawk PTSD Service Dogs.

The concert was slightly different from the usual, but not because in incorporates a variety of styles and composers, which is actually fairly typical of BSO concerts. Rather, the difference is primarily because the emphasis is less upon the music and history of the individual works than upon the messages and sentiments they convey, Wollman said.

The concert featured the music of Aaron Copland; Samuel Ward’s “America the Beautiful; Earl Robinson and Abel Meeropol’s “The House I live In”; along with Charles Ives ”Decoration Day”; and John Williams” Hymn.

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra also featured Tulsa vocalist Kelly Ford who opened the evening with the “Star Spangled Banner.”

Ford has been heard in concert halls, churches and ballrooms throughout the world and was for many years featured as part the inspiring Voices of Liberty at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT Center. Ford also served in the navy for three years. Ford and the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra opened the second half with a song that he recorded entitled “The Last Full Measure of Devotion.”

Another guest artist was Morris McCorvey, a cultural figurehead in the Bartlesville community since the early 1980s. He has influenced thousands of citizens, both young and old, as an artist, a poet and as a community leader.

As the director of the Westside Community Center for more than 30 years, McCorvey helped to shape young lives. He narrated Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait” to end the concert to a standing ovation, according to Wollman.

“This was truly a concert to remember,” she said.