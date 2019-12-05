MIAMI — Dr. Kyle Stafford has been named the 16th president at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

Stafford, currently vice president of Academic Advancement at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, succeeds Dr. Jeff Hale, who retired last summer after 11 years as NEO president.

Stafford will start work Jan. 6.

“The A&M Regents are thrilled with the selection of Dr. Stafford as the next president of NEO,” said Tucker Link, chairman of the A&M Board of Regents. “His leadership role at Southeastern Oklahoma State University has prepared him well for this position. We look forward to the continued success and growth of NEO under his direction and guidance.”

The hiring of Stafford continues an arc between Miami, NEO and Southeastern.

Hale was vice president of enrollment management and marketing and intercollegiate athletics at Southeastern Oklahoma before his hiring at NEO A&M.

SEOSU women’s basketball coach Darin Grover is a Miami native and was Lady Norse basketball coach before making the move to Durant in 2005.

Savage Storm men’s basketball Kelly Green also is a Miami native. His father, Cletus, was men’s coach at NEO for 16 years.

The appointment of Stafford follows a six-month search by the Regents that began with the formation of a search committee consisting of NEO administration, faculty, staff, students, alumni and community leaders.

The committee forwarded three names, including Stafford for the full Board of Regents to consider.

Dr. Mark Rasor, one of the finalists, is vice president for fiscal affairs and has been interim president since the retirement of Hale.

The other finalist was Melissa K. Mahan, vice president for student affairs at Texas A&M-San Antonio.

The hiring of Stafford was announced following a special meeting of the regents.å

Stafford, from Madill, is a Southeastern State graduate, where he received his bachelors and masters degrees.

He earned his doctorate in higher education management from Northcentral University.