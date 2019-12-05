The Shawnee Wolves officially open the 2019-20 wrestling season tonight as they host Mustang in a 6 p.m. dual at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

The dual marks the Shawnee head coaching debut of Nick Turner.

“We hope everyone can come out and support us,” said Turner. “I know the (Shawnee Christmas) parade is going on, but we'll face one of the top teams in (Class) 6A. They have at least four returning state champions. We've been working hard for this moment and excited to get started.”

The Wolves return one state qualifier in Jordan Lomeli, who will be wrestling at 132 pounds after competing at 120 last year. If Lomeli doesn't compete, Hunter Rochelle will step in at 132.

Two other weight classes – 113 and 138 – will also have either-or scenarios as Dylan Manning or Brenner James will compete at 113 while Jose Cervantes or Martin Nunez will wrestle at 138.

After tonight's action, Shawnee is scheduled to compete in a tri-dual at Carl Albert on Thursday, Dec. 12, and then host Norman in another dual on Tuesday, Dec. 17. The Wolves are also at home with Piedmont for a dual on Thursday, Dec. 19, and then participate in the Norman Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 21, to close out pre-holiday competition.

Shawnee Lineup

106 – Christien Taylor

113 – Dylan Manning or Brenner James

120 – Mason McPherson

126 – Angelo Reyes

132 – Jordan Lomeli or Hunter Rochelle

138 – Jose Cervantes or Martin Nunez

145 – Spencer Rochelle

152 – Johnny Taber

160 – Aidan McCalister

170 – Sam Anderson

182 – Kyle Helie

195 – Logan Cash

220 – Open

HWT – Kantynn Kaseca