Behind nine first-place finishes from the Lady Wolves and eight by the Wolves, the Shawnee High School swim teams came out big winners Tuesday night against teams from the Mid-Del area in a meet at the Shawnee Family YMCA.

The Shawnee teams had a combined score of 785, followed by Carl Albert at 713, Midwest City at 134 and Del City at 54.

On the girls side, the Lady Wolves had three relay teams secure top honors.

Shawnee's 200-yard medley relay combination of Piper McNeil, Natalie Selman, Isabel Webb and Eva Webb clocked in at 1:59.97.

In the 200 freestyle relay, McNeil, Aspen Chapline, Eva Webb and Isabel Webb covered the distance in 1:47.17 to claim first place.

Then in the 400 freestyle relay, Chapline, Breanna Lee, Jordyn Sateren and Selman posted a time of 4:19.94 for the top prize.

Individually, McNeil won the 100 freestyle in 54.90 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.81.

Isabel Webb took first in the 50 freestyle in 26.08 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 1:06.36.

Chaplin claimed first place in the 200 freestyle in 2:15.18. Eva Webb topped the field in the 200 individual medley in 2:28.73.

Second-place awards from Shawnee went to Selman in the 200 freestyle (2:15.18), Sateren in the 100 butterfly (1:17.04), Lee in the 500 freestyle (6:47.49), Chapline in the 100 backstroke (1:11.56) and Selman in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.26).

Brock Blair had a third-place effort for the Lady Wolves in the 500 freestyle (7:18.47)

BOYS

Two relays claimed first place for Shawnee on the boys' side.

The 200 medley relay team of Trent Ogden, Kiergan Gibson, Ryan Staal and Brodie Morris clocked in at 1:50.01. In the 400 freestyle relay, the SHS combo of Troy Rakestraw, Staal, Thurman Lee and Josh Coons finished in 3:49.71.

Morris also took first place in two individual events. He won the 200 individual medley in 2:08.72 and the 100 freestyle in 51.70 seconds.

Ogden won the 50 freestyle in 23.45 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 58.95.

In the 500 freestyle, Lee captured first in 5:43.00 and Gibson was the 100 breaststroke winner in 1:07.61.

Second-place honors went to Lee in the 200 freestyle (2:01.39), Bryce Holter in the 500 freestyle (5:52.11), Staal in the 100 backstroke (1:05.61). Shawnee's 200 freestyle relay team of Ogden, Rakestraw, Gibson and Morris also registered a runner-up finish in 1:36.98.

Third-place achievements from the Wolves included Holter in the 200 freestyle (2:10.51) and Staal in the 100 butterfly (1:02.10).

The next competition for the Shawnee teams will be Tuesday at home against Tulsa Washington. The Lady Wolves and Wolves will then compete in the Yukon Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson