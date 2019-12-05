Tower Center at Unity Square is a developing project that at times looks like a muddy mess but it won’t be long before guests can use the space to enjoy music, the arts and local events.

The $2.3 million community green space, for which funding was approved by voters in the 2018 General Obligation Bond Election, will be located between the Price Tower and the Community Center in downtown Bartlesville. A portion of Silas Street has been formally closed to accommodate the facility.

The space will feature a large multi-functional open lawn area, a performance stage and an immediate lawn area to accommodate more than 400 people, centralized locations for food truck service and the possible addition of interactive fountains and/or a public art feature in the future, a more formal lawn area adjacent to the Bartlesville Community Center that will retain the existing fountain, natural rock, boulders and native grasses throughout, restrooms and a storage facility.

The space was envisioned in both the 2004 Downtown Master Plan and the 2009 Downtown Redevelopment Plan as the heart of the Downtown Arts and Cultural District. It was included as a proposed project in the 2018 General Obligation Bond Election by Ward 3 City Councilor Jim Curd.

Work has been ongoing in the area to relocate water lines and make improvements to the storm and sanitary sewer systems to facilitate construction of the space, which will include a stage, landscaping and open space to accommodate upwards of up to 400 people. While construction continues on the storm improvements within the community center parking lot, the work necessary to facilitate construction on the Tower Center improvements is completed and construction has begun on the space, Water Utilities Director and Project Manager Terry Lauritsen said.

“The Tower Center at Unity Square is an extremely popular and important project for our city,” said City Manager Mike Bailey in a press release. “Not only will it serve Bartlesville residents now and for generations to come, it will play a big role in making Bartlesville more appealing to potential residents and serve as an attractive venue for events that will help drive sales tax dollars back into the community.

“A lot of people have worked hard to see this project come to fruition, including members of the City Council and a number of citizens who supported the project from the beginning and served on the committees that helped make it a reality. But none of it would be possible if not for the vision of the voters who turned out to say ‘Yes’ to funding it. Today officially begins the journey to seeing this project come to life.”

Once construction is complete, the space will be maintained and operated by the Bartlesville Community Center and Price Tower.

City of Bartlesville Utilities Director and project manager Terry Lauritsen said the status of the Tower Center at Unity Square project is as follows:

• The installation of new sewer water lines and replacement of the storm water drainage system in the park area are complete.

• Earthwork in the park area is substantially complete.

• The installation of electrical conduit is 80% complete.

• Concrete for most of the sidewalks and curbing has been poured. The installation of ADA accessible ramps is substantially complete as well.

• Footers for the restrooms and storage building facilities have been poured, and the contractor has poured has poured cinder block, mortar and lane block installations are complete. Further foundation work for the buildings is underway.

• Work continues on the buildings, sidewalk, electrical and landscaping.

“Construction on the voter approved Tower Center at Unity Square project continues despite some setbacks we’ve experienced due to weather conditions,” said City of Bartlesville Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen, the city’s project manager in a press release. “We’ve lost about a third of the working days allotted for the project because of rain or cold weather. However, we are making good progress in trying to close the gap, and we expect the park will be substantially complete in late January or February, barring any major weather interruptions between now and then.”

Once complete, the space will include an open green space as well as an outdoor amphitheater, which can be used by the public for a wide variety of community events, concerts, theater, movies, music and art festivals, public markets, weddings, school and church programs and gatherings and other opportunities for recreational and leisure activities for children and adults of all ages.