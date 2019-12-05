Barbara Jean (Sloan) Helmer

Barbara Jean (Sloan) Helmer, age 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 29, 2019.

Barbara was the third child born January 1, 1932 to Glenn C. Sloan and Violet M. (Souers) Sloan in Huntington County, Indiana. As a child, her family moved to Fort Gibson Oklahoma, where she later graduated from Fort Gibson High School. Barbara went on to graduate from Northeastern State College with a bachelors and then a Masters degree in Education.

Barbara began her teaching career in Carlsbad, New Mexico in 1953. Barbara moved to Bartlesville Oklahoma in 1957. Barbara taught at Central and Madison Middle Schools before retiring from the Public School System in 1993. Barbara was also the director for Adult Basic Education (ABE) in Bartlesville for 24 years, retiring from ABE in 2001.

On August 1, 1973 Barbara married J. Roy Helmer. The couple enjoyed RV camping trips, attending community concerts, attending teachers meetings, and numerous other activities. On December 5th, 1973 their son, Von Sloan Helmer was born. The arrival of Von brought more traveling with several RV trips to Canada, Alaska and many other states.

Barbara was an exceptional woman and gave freely of her time as a member of Highland Park Baptist Church where she was a member of the Choir and Sunday School Teacher. Barbara enjoyed singing with M&M Choir, performing at local nursing homes. Barbara was a member of Eastern Star in Muskogee Oklahoma, Alpha Sigma Alpha and Delta Kappa Gamma Alumna. Barbara was a member of the National Council of Teachers of Math and Oklahoma Council of Teachers of Math and Free Lance Writers. Barbara was a member and former president of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary and was President of the Salvation Army Canned Food Drive for many years. A woman of many talents, Barbara was also an author and published three books. As involved as Barbara was with all of her activities, she was a completely devoted Wife, Mother, Mom-In-Love and Grandmama (known by Granddaughter Mylea as G). Barbara adored Mylea and attended as many of her activities as she could. Barbara also enjoyed her furry companion Lars McGyver.

After the passing of J.Roy, Barbara enjoyed traveling abroad with niece Candy Groh, spending time with her family playing Upwords, many family RV/camping trips, watching the TV shows Monk and Psych, doing crossword puzzles and her daily routine of praying. Barbara was a faithful member of Christ. Her proudest legacy was knowing that she had instilled the love of Jesus in her children and granddaughter. Her family can rest in the knowledge that they will undoubtedly see her again in Heaven.

Left to cherish her memory: one son; Von Sloan Helmer and wife Jessica, of Grove Oklahoma, and one granddaughter; Mylea Von Helmer, four nephews Carrol O. and Joni Sloan of Orem, Utah, Gale and Candy Groh of Mitchell, Indiana, Dale and Vicki Groh of Bedord, Indiana and Daniel and Hannou Eichling of Fenton, Missouri. Several great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn C. and Violet M. Sloan, husband J.Roy Helmer, brother Charles O. Sloan, sister Marceil Groh, niece Vickie Kammerer, nephew Charles M. Sloan, and nephew Curtis D. Sloan. A very special Thank You to the staff of Grove Nursing Center and Physicians Choice Hospice for providing exceptional thoughtful care.

Come and go visitation will be held Sunday, December 8th from 3pm to 5pm in the Arnold Moore and Neekamp Funeral Home, 710 S. Dewey Ave, Bartlesville Oklahoma. Services will be held Monday December 9th at 10 am at Highland Park Baptist Church. Pastor Mike Scrivani of Highland Park Baptist Church will be the officiant. Burial will take place December 9th at 2 pm at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Pastor Guy Morrow of Bible Baptist Church, Grove Oklahoma will be the officiant. Online condolences may be left at www.honoringmemories.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Salvation Army of Bartlesville, 101 North Bucy Avenue, Bartlesville, Oklahoma 74003.