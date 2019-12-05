COMMERCE — The Community Health Center of Northeast Oklahoma does exactly what its name says — serves the health needs of communities in the northeast corner of Oklahoma.

The clinic, which began its services in 2014, held a ribbon cutting for a fifth location — Commerce — on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The other offices, which are general family practices, are in Afton, Grove, Welch and Vinita.

“We’re community-based medicine, so we want to do what the community needs,” said Janet Mendez, who is CHCNEO chief executive officer.

She said there will be three full time staff members at the Commerce location: a nurse practitioner, nurse and receptionist.

Clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

CHC receives federal funding to bring health care services into areas that may be rural and underserved.

“We take insured patients just like a normal clinic,” Mendez said. “As a federally qualified health center, we are able to see patients that aren’t insured, based on a sliding scale for income and household size. For a lot of people, that’s the only access to care other than the emergency room. We just don’t want people to use the emergency room, if there is an alternative.”

The minimum charge is $10 per visit.

“Community health centers are there to be that alternative for things that obviously aren’t life threatening,” Mendez said.

A trip to the emergency room can be very expensive, especially those who do not have insurance coverage.

“They don’t have the money or they don’t have an alternative, there’s not someone they can come in to just for maintenance and catch things before they get to the point where you need the emergency room,” Mendez said. “They don’t have a place to go get screening; keep yourself from getting sick. Those are some of the holes in the system that a community health center tries to fill.”

The wheels to establish CHCNEO started turning in December 1986, when Afton Memorial Hospital closed as part of an economic streamlining by its California-based parent company, Westworld Community Healthcare.

“Since that time, we’ve tried to get a facility,” said board chairman Billy Mack Harrison, a lifelong Afton resident. “We had one doctor who had agreed to come (open a practice in Afton), all the way up to a welcoming party, and that fell through. It’s very personal with me.”

A federal grant application to open a clinic was filed in 2009, but it was turned down.

Two additional applications were submitted, and finally in 2014, an application for funding received approval.

The clinic in Afton, which opened in March 2014, was called the Route 66 Health Clinic, with services provided by Dr. William Durick.

Grove was added in 2016 and the Welch site opened in 2017 after St. Francis Hospital of Tulsa closed its clinic there.

“Hopefully this will maintain itself and get to the people who really need it,” Harrison said.

The program is funded for at least the next three years.

Other board members are Rick Littlefield, Charles Bickford, Ben Loring, Juanita Poje, Sandra Reynolds, James Schlosser, Phil Shyers, Scott Van Hoose and Dan Weiser.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 918-257-8029, 918-801-7504, 918-788-3918 or 918-276-2667 or visit www.chcneo.com.