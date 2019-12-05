It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and we have a list of events in and around Ottawa County that is sure to get you into the holiday spirit.

The Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce will host "A Country Christmas" parade in Miami Saturday, Dec. 7, from 6 - 7:30 p.m.

For more information, call 918-542-4481.

A showing of the movie “Elf” will begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Coleman Theatre. The movie centers on Buddy (Will Ferrell) who was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised among Santa's elves.

Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn't fit in, Buddy travels to New York in full elf uniform in search of his real father.

General admission tickets are $5. Call 918-540-2425 or log onto http://www.colemantheatre.org

“A Coleman Big Band Christmas” — featuring the Tulsa Praise Orchestra and Choir — will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Coleman. Their classic sound will create an evening of great music celebrating the Christmas season. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, and $5 for students and children.

The Coleman Christmas season continues with “It's A Wonderful Life” Dec. 15 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Then “SIX Christmas!” will get you in a festive mood right before the holiday on Dec. 21 at the Coleman at 7:30 p.m.

The showbiz spectacular will transport you to a Christmas SIX-perience you will remember always.

Tickets are $37 for adults, $32 for seniors and veterans, and $22 for students and children. Log onto http://www.colemantheatre.org or call 918-540-2425.

Miami First Assembly of God’s Sisterhood Christmas Dec. 14. Shopping begins at 9 a.m. and the service starts at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $18. For more information, call 918-540-1585.

A winter coat drive is underway at Miami High School and donations are being sought by Student Council members to help those in need. Items requested include winter coats, mittens, gloves, socks, scarves, jackets, hoodies, and other warm clothing.

Take items to the counselor’s office at MHS or to the office on Main Street until Dec. 18. For more, call Tracy Longcrier at 918-919-2935, ext. 2.

Orders are still taken now for Miami First Assembly of God’s Women’s Ministry annual peanut brittle fundraiser. Pickups will be on Dec. 10 and 17. Stop by the church office to place your order for $6 each at 1815 East Steve Owens Blvd., call 918-540-1585, or Kelly Stoner at 918-961-1316 for more information.

The Bluejacket Volunteer Fire Department Christmas parade will be Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m.

Commerce will hold its Christmas parade Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. Line up will begin at 2:30 on Main Street. For more information, call 918-675-4373.

Fairland’s Christmas parade will be Saturday, Dec. 14, at noon on Hwy. 60, the main thoroughfare, in Fairland. For more information, call 918-676-3621.

The Fairland Senior Center, 485 North Main in Fairland, will hold its annual Christmas dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, that will include turkey, dressing, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, and pies. The suggested donation is $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. There will be free delivery within a 3-mile radius and orders should be called in by 10 a.m. on the 18th. For more information, call 918-676-6525.

The annual Twin Bridges Park of Lights continues through Dec. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. with more than 32 displays in the drive-through park area.

Entry into the lighted display is free, however, donations are accepted at the exit to replenish lights and supplies each year.

Santa will visit with children in the park office on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. and there will be free photos. Kids are invited to bring their letters to Santa.

On Saturday, Dec 21, Santa will be there with live reindeer and a sled from the 1800s that will be available for photos from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be free hot dogs and drinks at both Santa events and those attending can vote on their favorite display. Twin Bridges State Park is six miles east of Fairland at the junction of SH 137 and US 60. For more information, call 918-542-6969.

The annual Peoria Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m., followed by the annual Peoria Fire Department Bean Feed at the fire station. A dessert auction will follow. For more information, call 918-542-2045.

The fifth annual “Coming Home for Christmas” parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. in Picher. The Old Miners Pharmacy building will be open before and after the parade with lots of Picher memorabilia for sale, and there will also be hot chocolate and donuts available.

There is no entry fee for the parade and anyone who wants to may decorate a pole.

Entries will begin lining up at 9:15 a.m. for the parade that will start at the high school and go down Main Street to the four-way stop.

The Quapaw Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street, and the Christmas parade will be Saturday, Dec. 7, at noon on Main Street. For more information, call 918-674-2525.

The Welch Christmas parade will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. For more information, call 918-788-3616.

Santa is coming to Annabelle's Fun Farm at 444584 E. 110 Rd. in Welch on Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mail letters from their special mailbox and receive a personalized letter to your child from Santa before Christmas. You can also make reindeer food to leave for Santa's reindeer on Christmas Eve, create a special ornament for your tree, spend time with Santa, and enjoy Christmas goodies and hot chocolate.

Enjoy Christmas dinner and a show, the Neil Diamond Tribute, at the River Bend Casino & Hotel Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Club 60 West Event Center, 100 Jackpot Place, Wyandotte, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Celebrate the season and enjoy a meal prepared by the Twin Bridges Restaurant while singing along to Christmas favorites and classic Diamond hits. Tickets are available online or at the casino cashier. For more information, call 918-678-4946 or log onto https://www.riverbendcasino.com/