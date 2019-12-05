MIAMI — The second annual Angel of Hope Candlelight Remembrance ceremony will be held Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at the G.A.R. Cemetery in Miami.

Everyone who has lost a child, whether that child was an infant or an adult, is invited to this special event.

Staff at G.A.R. Cemetery has designed a new section west of the gazebo named “Garden of Angels,” where infant and cremains plots are available.

At the center of it is the Christmas Box Angel, one of less than 200 in the world today.

“The loss of a child is life changing, and this new area within G.A.R. will give our families a special place to go to remember their child,” said Kim Horn, human resources/G.A.R. Cemetery director. “We want all to come that may benefit from the support and healing that we hope to offer.”

Miami fire chief Robert Wright start the ceremony with a prayer. Krista Duhon with the City of Miami will sing, followed by a moment of silence.

After the moment of silence, those present will be invited to place a white carnation at the base of the angel statue while the names of their loved ones are read aloud.

G.A.R. will supply the flowers.

“Not only does this give us a chance to remember and celebrate the lives of the people, but this is open to anybody,” said Fred Billups, G.A.R. Cemetery manager. “Anybody that has ever lost a child knows how horrifying that is, and everybody is the child of somebody. This is the opportunity to remember those people, remember those lives, and hopefully heal.

“We are very fortunate to have gotten the statue and this ceremony is not only to remember those lives and mark that they were here and they mattered, but also to hopefully help heal the people that have had to go through that torment,” Billups said.

The book “The Christmas Box” introduced the Christmas Box Angel statue to the world.

The work of bestseller author Richard Paul Evans, the story about a woman who mourns the loss of her child at the base of an angel monument.

“We at G.A.R. believe that everyone is someone’s child,” said Nancy Bro, G.A.R. Cemetery office manager.

Despite most of the story being fictional, the angel monument is said to have actually existed, but is thought to have been destroyed.

Evans later commissioned a new angel statue after he heard reports that grieving parents were seeking the angel out as a place of healing and hope.

The angel statue is made of bronze and stands 4 feet 3 inches tall on a 4-foot solid granite base with a wingspan of 5 feet 2 inches.

If you look closely you can find the word “hope” on the angel's right wing.

The Paul Thomas Funeral Home will serve hot chocolate and coffee before the ceremony.

For more information, call the G.A.R. Cemetery office at 918-541-2288.