Robert Jackson Brown died Nov. 30, 2019, in Shawnee. Robert was 86 years old. He was a resident of Meeker.

Robert was born April 5, 1933, in Meeker to Malcom and Leola (Flowers) Brown.

Robert married Ruth C. (Boland) Brown on Nov. 20, 1952, recently celebrating 67 years of marriage.

He worked all his life as a dairy farmer. He loved his work. Robert enjoyed going to tractor pulls, watching OU football, and especially getting to watch his daughter play basketball. He was a lifetime member of Morning Star Baptist Church. Robert loved his family dearly and loved getting to spend time with them.

Robert is survived by his wife Ruth C. Brown of the home; children Rick Brown and wife Cheryl, Ted Brown and wife Linda, Carl Brown and wife Sherry and Deborah Brown Valentine and husband Scott; his brother Louis Brown; two sisters, Juanita Laughlin and Carolyn Johnson; his grandkids Jennifer Hinkle, Joshua Brown, Angela Haufman, David Ashcraft, Alisha Ashcraft, Gary Brown, Diana Barber, Elaine Myers, Cathie Heyer, Krysta Brown, Mitchell Valentine, Keith Valentine, and Kylee Valentine; and also 22 great-grandchildren and many other family members and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents Malcom and Leola Brown; his sisters Marie Lowe, Vada Warren, Nora Brown and Betty Loman and also his brother Dub Brown.

Robert’s funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. at Mammoth Baptist Church in Meeker. He will be buried at the New Hope Cemetery. The service is under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home in Meeker.