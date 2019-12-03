SHAWNEE – The Party of the Century is this Friday, Dec. 6, to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art/

A benefit gala for loads of fun is being presented by First National Bank & Trust Co. starts at 6 p.m. and is happening at the Grand Event Center at 777 Grand Casino Boulevard, Shawnee, Oklahoma. The festivities include music by the Lost & Found Jazz Orchestra, dinner, silent and live auctions, and dancing with Shiloh Steel to finish out the evening. Purchase tickets for $125 at www.mgmoa.org/gala.

New this year ~ Best of Live Drawing! Purchase a ticket at www.mgmoa.org/gala for $100. You can win the Live Auction item of your choice if you are the drawing winner. Choose from these live auction items: 10 Bottles of Outstanding Napa Valley Wine; 4 Thunder Tickets with Parking Pass; 2 Night Beaver's Bend Vacation Package for 4; CPN Eagle Aviary & Cultural Experience for 4; 3 Course Progressive Dinner including Musical Entertainment during Dessert; 7 Night Trip Accommodations in Cortona, Italy for 4; Stunning 4' Wood and Epoxy Round Table; 7 Nights in a Cabo San Lucas Villa; Salvidor Dali themed dinner for 10 prepared by executive chef Mandi Billey; Guided Oklahoma Dove Hunt for 4; 12 Months of Gorgeous Flower Bouquets; 7 Nights at a Raintree Resort; Girls Night Out for 10 at Gem & Ivy; or Curator for a Day. You do not have to be present to win. Limited to 40 tickets sold and there are only 10 left for sale!

The Centennial Sponsors BancFirst, Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Copper Bear Consulting, LLC, Chris Rick, and St. Gregory’s Abbey hope you will purchase a ticket and join them in supporting the museum. The funds raised through the gala support the educational programs at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art, which impact thousands of students across the state of Oklahoma. The museum has two ancient Egyptian mummies (the only ones in Oklahoma), educates K-12 students throughout the state (more than 150,000 in the last decade from as far away as Poteau and Ringling), and provides fun and creative family experiences throughout the year.

For further questions, call Tonya at (405) 878-5604. The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus, 1900 W. MacArthur Street in Shawnee, www.mgmoa.org, 405-878-5300.