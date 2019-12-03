Ann Bullard, 77, of Prague, passed away peacefully on Nov. 30, 2019, in Shawnee.

She was born on July 3, 1942, in Cleveland, Oklahoma, to Charles E and Maxine (Storm) Martin. Ann was a dedicated wife, mother and Mema. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all.

Ann married the love of her life, C.L. Bullard on Sept. 19, 1958, in Seminole and they were married until his death on Nov. 22, 2012. They were blessed with three beautiful children, Darrell, Vicki, and Kim. The family was devastated but grew stronger together following the death of their son and brother, Darrell.

Ann dedicated her life to raising her children and caring for her family. She was very active in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives and always treasured her visits with the great-grandchildren. Ann was also an active member of the First Baptist Church of Prague.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, C.L. Bullard; her son, Darrell Bullard; her son-in-law, Steve Behrnes; her parents, Charles and Maxine Martin; her husband’s parents Bill and Blanche Bullard; and her sister, Janet DuPuy.

She is survived by two daughters, Vicki Mosley and her husband Terry of Prague and Kim Behrnes of Prague; grandchildren, Tara McGaha and husband Heath, Adam Behrnes and wife Nicole, Kelsey Behrnes and Ryan Behrnes and wife Brittany; great-grandchildren, Daniel McGaha, Rylan McGaha, Aiden McGaha, Ashton McGaha, Logan Behrnes, Maylee Behrnes and Kellan Behrnes; sister, Ethel Toliver and husband Tommy and brother-in-law Luke DuPuy. She is also survived by many other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Prague with Brother Tim Emmons officiating. Interment will follow at Prague Cemetery. The family will welcome guests on Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Parks Brothers Funeral Service of Prague.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service of Prague.