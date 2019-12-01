Tri County Tech student, Caleb Antle, was recently named the Downtown Kiwanis Club’s High School Student of the Month for November. Antle, a Dewey High School senior, is currently enrolled in the Pre Nursing program and will complete the program in May.

“When I was a junior, I was a student in Auto Service Technology,” Antle said. “But I was able to move to Pre Nursing because it is a one year program, and I am also interested in it as a career. The medical field has always fascinated me.”

In addition to the Pre Nursing program, Antle has remained active. He is a member of HOSA, and plans to participate in the CERT skills portion of the competition. He is also a red belt in karate, is CERT certified, a blood donor, a level one ninja, and is the Future Soldier Training squad leader at his local recruiting station.

“Caleb is a hardworking and intelligent student,” said Karen Hays, Pre Nursing Instructor at TCT. “He is willing to work hard to maintain his high marks in the classroom. He is always willing to lend a hand to anyone that needs help.He comes to class ready and prepared to learn.”

Upon graduating from Tri County Tech, Antle plans to join the army. Ideally, he would like to be a combat medic as well as an expert in combatives.