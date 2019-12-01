Christmas: for lovers of dance, it’s the season of stage lights, tutus, snowflakes, candy… it’s Nutcracker season!

And for Relevé Studio, it’s the perfect time of year to celebrate Ballet’s traditional Christmas story dance performance. The studio will be hosting Nutcrackers & Snowflakes Friday Dec. 6, 6-8 p.m. at Relevé Studio’s new location in Shawnee Mall (in HealthMarkets near Kohl's).

“Nutcrackers & Snowflakes will bring a bit of classical ballet and holiday festivity to Shawnee for a fun and inexpensive evening the whole family can enjoy!” Relevé Studio artistic director Andrea Johnson said.

Performed to Tchaikovsky’s famous classical music score, The Nutcracker is an important part of ballet tradition worldwide.

Many of the musical pieces, such as “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” are often heard at Christmas time.

“The Nutcracker is a classic dance tradition enjoyed by dancers and audiences alike,” Johnson said. “It tells the story of a young girl who saves a prince and is rewarded by a magical journey to a land of sweets. So it involves both adventure and holiday food.”

The event will celebrate both the history and the holiday food aspects of the ballet.

“Guests will learn the story of The Nutcracker, meet the Sugar Plum Fairy, try some dancing themselves, and enjoy some lovely holiday treats,” she said.

The event will have something for all ages, including a Nutcracker-inspired waltz lesson, door prizes, and a photo op, as well as a special performance of “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.”

Entry is $5 for guests, and free for children under 10 years of age and current Relevé Studio students and their families.

“We themed our party around The Nutcracker because we want current students to expand their ballet knowledge and community members to join us in exploring this holiday tradition,” she said.

For the studio’s artistic director, this Ballet also has personal significance. She danced in The Nutcracker as a student, performing as everything from a mouse in the battle scene, to a flower in “Waltz of the Flowers.”

“Each time was special,” Johnson said. “The best moments were usually when something unexpected happened or we found a new way to add humor to a scene. Spending lots of time rehearsing such a big show also really brings a cast together.”

Relevé Studio’s name (pronounced “reh-luh-vey”) means “to rise” in French – the traditional language of ballet – and its mission is “to uplift our world by sharing the art of dance with all.”

The studio provides training in classical ballet and ballroom dance for all ages, developing each student’s technique and artistry in a supportive, communal atmosphere.

Registration for Spring 2020 dance classes will open Dec. 6, and guests can register for classes at the event, or online.

To learn more about Relevé Studio and about Nutcrackers & Snowflakes visit relevestudio.com or the Studio’s Facebook page: Relevé Studio.